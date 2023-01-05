BALTIMORE (10-6) at CINCINNATI (11-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 7

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 7-9; Bengals 12-3

SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 28-25

LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Bengals 19-17 on Oct. 9 in Baltimore.

LAST WEEK: Ravens lost to Steelers 16-13; Bengals’ game against Bills was suspended.

RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (2), PASS (29), SCORING (20)

RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (3), PASS (24), SCORING (3)

BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (29), PASS (6), SCORING (7)

BENGALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (5), PASS (15), SCORING (5)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Ravens plus-7; Bengals plus-3

RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: TE Mark Andrews. He had his best game in a while — nine catches for 100 yards — in last weekend’s loss, and if the Ravens are going to be any kind of threat passing the ball, he probably needs to be heavily involved.

BENGALS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Ja’Marr Chase is closing in on another 1,000-yard season and has a team-high 79 catches, including eight touchdowns.

KEY MATCHUP: Bengals QB Joe Burrow vs. the Baltimore secondary. Burrow threw for 525 yards in Cincinnati’s victory over a depleted Baltimore defense in December 2021, but in the matchup earlier this season, the Ravens held him to 217.

KEY INJURIES: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) has missed the past four games. Tyler Huntley has started in his place. … Baltimore WR DeSean Jackson dealt with an illness this week. … Ravens CB Marcus Peters (calf) was at practice during the week after missing two straight games. … Bengals DE Sam Hubbard may be back after missing time with a calf injury.

SERIES NOTES: Cincinnati swept the series last season, but the Ravens have won six of the last eight matchups. … Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to give Baltimore the victory in this season’s earlier meeting. … The Ravens and Bengals both have only 17 giveaways on the season, more than only the New York Giants (16) and Detroit (15).

STATS AND STUFF: Both teams have already clinched playoff berths, but the game has implications for playoff seeding. The Ravens can move to the No. 5 spot in the AFC, while the Bengals are currently third behind Kansas City and Buffalo. … Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins has rushed for an NFL-best 397 yards over the past four weeks since returning from a knee operation. … Tucker has scored at least 130 points in seven consecutive seasons, a league record. … Baltimore has 85 rushes this season of at least 10 yards, the most in the NFL. Dobbins has 13 of those runs since Week 14. … Ravens DL Calais Campbell needs one sack to reach 100. … Baltimore has multiple sacks in each of the past 12 games, the league’s longest active streak. … This is the Ravens’ ninth 10-win season since coach John Harbaugh took over. Only New England, Kansas City and Green Bay have more over that span. … The Ravens rank 28th in the NFL in red zone offense, with a touchdown percentage of 46.4. But their defense ranks second at 47.2%. … Burrow has 34 touchdown passes this season, tying last season’s total. He’s second in the league to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who has 40. … The Bengals have won seven in a row after losing their first two games and starting the season 4-4. … Cincinnati has scored on 50 out of 56 trips to the red zone this season — but has had to settle for field goals 24 times.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL