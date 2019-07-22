BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-7)

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Owings Mills, Maryland

LAST YEAR: Ravens ended three-year playoff hiatus in 2018, capturing AFC North with run-heavy offense and top-ranked defense in NFL. Baltimore was struggling before rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson took over for injured Joe Flacco, and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner retained starting job even after Flacco was healthy enough to play. Jackson was 6-1 as starter heading into postseason, but string of success ended against Chargers, who bottled up fleet-footed quarterback and limited his effectiveness passing.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: S Earl Thomas, RBs Mark Ingram, WR Seth Roberts, Marquise Brown and Michael Floyd, DE Shane Ray, CB Justin Bethel, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, GM Eric DeCosta.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: LBs Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley and Za’Darius Smith, WRs John Brown and Michael Crabtree, S Eric Weddle, TE Maxx Williams, GM Ozzie Newsome

CAMP NEEDS: Keeping Jackson upright is most important facet of camp, but Ravens also must hone passing game that was all but ignored after Jackson took over and turned offense into grind-it-out unit. In eight starts (including playoffs), Jackson had only one 200-yard passing game. Also of importance this summer: finding pass rushers to replace Suggs and Smith, along with tutoring Patrick Onwuasor to be new man in middle following Mosley’s exit.

EXPECTATIONS: If Jackson can take next step from rookie season and stay healthy, offense should be effective enough to keep defense off field. Not that Ravens don’t love playing defense, but coordinator Don Martindale faces stiff challenge in effort to pull together unit depleted by free agency. Baltimore’s pass rush could be problematic, but secondary — which features Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Carr, Jimmy Smith, Tony Jefferson and Thomas — has potential to be among best in league.

