BALTIMORE (2-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 2-2; Steelers 2-2

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 28-22.

LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Ravens 23-16 on Nov. 4, 2018.

LAST WEEK — Ravens lost to Browns 40-25; Steelers beat Bengals 27-3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 13, Steelers No. 25

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (6).

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (10), PASS (30).

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (29), PASS (23).

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (22), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens have dropped 2 straight after 0-2 start. … Steelers avoided second 0-4 start in 51 years by drilling Bengals. … Pittsburgh 4-1 in last 5 against Ravens. … First time since Dec. 30, 2007, rivalry does not feature Joe Flacco or Ben Roethlisberger. … Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s 993 yards rushing since start of 2018 tops among QBs. … Baltimore RB Mark Ingram over 100 yards rushing in last 2 road games. … Ravens rookie WR Marquise Brown is cousin of former Steelers WR Antonio Brown. … Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey with pick in 2 of last 3 road games. … Ravens LB Matt Judon sack in 3 of last 4 games. … Baltimore TE Mark Andrews’ 3 TD receptions second among tight ends. … Steelers 36-28 all-time week after appearing on Monday Night Football. … Pittsburgh second in NFL in takeaways (9), tied for fourth in sacks (14). … Steelers QB Mason Rudolph first win as starter vs. Bengals. Rudolph completed 24 of 28 for 229 yards, 2 TDs. … Pittsburgh RB James Conner with 125 total yards vs. Bengals. … RB Jaylen Samuels with 114 all-purpose yards, TD against Cincinnati. … Samuels 3 for 3 passing, first non-QB Steelers player with multiple pass completions in game since WR Antwaan Randle El in 2005. … Pittsburgh DT Cam Heyward with 2.5 sacks vs. Cincinnati. Heyward now with 47.5 sacks all-time, ninth in franchise history. … Steelers K Chris Boswell 7 for 7 on FGs. Boswell made just 13 of 20 FGs in 2018. … Pittsburgh TE Nick Vannett with 2 receptions for 28 yards against Bengals less than week after trade from Seattle. … Steelers DB Joe Haden’s 122 career passes defensed most in NFL since 2010. … Fantasy Tip: Jackson. The Steelers have had issues with dual-threat QBs in the past. Seattle’s Russell Wilson used legs late in Week 2 to secure Seahawks’ victory. Jackson will be problem for Pittsburgh’s pass rush.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL