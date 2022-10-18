The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran receiver DeSean Jackson to their practice squad, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Jackson hasn’t played this season. He caught 20 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 with the Rams and Raiders.

Jackson has had five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, the most recent in 2016 when he was with Washington. He joins a Baltimore team that could use help at wide receiver. The Ravens traded Marquise Brown in the offseason, and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman has missed time recently with a foot injury. Devin Duvernay has played well, but he only had one reception in a loss to the New York Giants last weekend.

In that game, Lamar Jackson completed 17 passes, and only five of them were to wide receivers.

The Ravens did not announce Jackson’s signing, but they did say Tuesday that they released linebacker Brandon Copeland, signed linebackers Devon Kennard and Julian Stanford to the practice squad and released linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and wide receiver Slade Bolden from the practice squad.

