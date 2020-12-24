NEW YORK GIANTS (5-9) at BALTIMORE (9-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 11

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Giants 8-5; Ravens 8-5-1

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 4-2

LAST MEETING – Giants beat Ravens 27-23 on Oct. 16, 2016 in New Jersey

LAST WEEK – Giants lost to Browns 20-6; Ravens beat Jaguars 40-14

AP PRO32 RANKING – Giants No. 21, Ravens No. 9

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (16), PASS (29).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (6), PASS (21).

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Ravens have won three straight but still need help to qualify for the playoffs, even if they win their final two. … New York has lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak. … Baltimore has scored 47 touchdowns this season, more than twice as many as the Giants (23). … Baltimore OL D.J. Fluker played for the Giants in 2017. … Giants WR Golden Tate needs five catches to reach 700 for his career. He has a reception in 126 straight games. … New York K Graham Gano has made 27 straight FG tries, two short of matching the franchise record held by Josh Brown. … Giants TE Evan Engram has 13 TDs in 48 games with New York. … The Giants are hopeful that starting QB Daniel Jones can return from two injuries. If not, Colt McCoy will start for a second straight week. … New York P Riley Dixon has put at least one kick inside the 20 in 18 straight games. … The Ravens are 20-5 at home against NFC teams under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. … The Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards in 37 straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history. … Baltimore’s 12-2 record in December since 2008 is best in NFL. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is 11-1 during the month with 10 straight wins. … The Ravens have averaged 40 points per game over the last three weeks. In those games, Jackson has thrown six TD passes and run for four scores. … Jackson owns a 28-7 record as a starter. … Baltimore leads the league with 25 forced fumbles and ranks second with 12 fumble recoveries. … Harbaugh’s .614 winning percentage ranks fifth among active NFL coaches. … The Ravens are 76-27 at home in the regular season under Harbaugh, including 23-8 in December. … Ravens CB Marcus Peters, who missed last week’s game with a calf injury, is the only NFL defender this season to have at least three forced fumbles and three interceptions. … Baltimore owns a plus-4 turnover differential. Since 2000, they Ravens are 124-17 with a plus-differential. …Baltimore rookie RB J.K. Dobbins has more than 40 yards rushing and a touchdown in each of his last four games. … Ravens K Justin Tucker has connected on 90.6% of his field goal tries, best career percentage in NFL history. He has 16 career winning kicks, including a 55-yarder against Cleveland two weeks ago. … Ravens rookie LB Patrick Queen leads the team with 97 tackles. … Fantasy tip: Dobbins has seen an increased role in the Ravens’ running game and has scored four of his six TDs in the last four games.

