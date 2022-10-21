OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns because of his knee injury.

The Ravens listed receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), linebacker Justin Houston (groin), tight end Mark Andrews (knee), tackle Morgan Moses (heel), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) and guard Ben Cleveland (foot) as questionable.

Dobbins has played four games since returning from the knee injury that kept him out all last season, but he had only seven carries in last weekend’s loss to the New York Giants. Running back Justice Hill, who missed the past two games with a hamstring issue, appears set to return this weekend.

