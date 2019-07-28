OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III will be sidelined for “at least a few weeks” after fracturing his right thumb during the team’s third practice of training camp.

The injury occurred Saturday night when Griffin hit his hand on a defender’s helmet during a workout at M&T Bank Stadium. It was the team’s first practice of the summer in full pads.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t announce the extent of the injury until Sunday, saying, “Robert fractured a bone in his right hand and will miss practice for at least a few weeks.”

After Saturday’s practice, Griffin said, “I’ve got a little issue with my thumb. Hit it on the helmet of one of the D-linemen coming through the line.”

Griffin foreshadowed the news later Saturday night on Twitter, saying, “Everything you have been through will make you stronger.”

Griffin entered training camp as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind Lamar Jackson. Rookie Trace McSorley, drafted out of Penn State, is the only other quarterback on the roster.

Griffin ended a one-year hiatus from the NFL last season, signing a one-year contract with the Ravens to serve in a reserve role. He played in three games, going 2 for 6 for 21 yards.

