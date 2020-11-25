BALTIMORE (6-4) at PITTSBURGH (10-0)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Ravens 4-5-1; Steelers 8-2

SERIES RECORD – Steelers lead 29-24

LAST MEETING – Steelers beat Ravens 28-24 on Nov. 1, 2020 in Baltimore

LAST WEEK – Ravens lost to Titans 30-24 in OT; Steelers beat Jaguars 27-3

AP PRO32 RANKING – Ravens No. 11, Steelers No. 1

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (16), PASS (7).

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (21), PASS (18).

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (7), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Steelers are the 17th team since 1970 to start a season 10-0. Their 10-game winning streak is the second-longest single-season string in franchise history. The 1975 team won 11 straight games on its way to the team’s second straight Super Bowl title. … The Steelers can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Raiders and the Dolphins … Pittsburgh is looking for just its third season sweep of the Ravens since 2008. The Steelers rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit in the first meeting behind two touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger and a defense that forced Ravens QB Lamar Jackson into four turnovers. … The series ranks among the NFL’s best because the perennial AFC North powers play close contests. Eight of the last 11 meetings have been one-score games. … Baltimore will be without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, along with defensive tackle Brandon Williams, all of whom are on reserve/COVID-19 list. … Pittsburgh leads the NFL in fewest points allowed (17.4 per game). Baltimore is third (19.5). … The Ravens are 3-0 in Thursday night games against Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 11-11 on Thursday, including an 8-2 mark at Heinz Field. Both losses were to Baltimore. Pittsburgh is just 2-6 on Thanksgiving, all road games. … Steelers coach Mike Tomlin ranks second and Ravens coach John Harbaugh is fifth in winning percentage among active NFL coaches. … Baltimore is 6-1 in its last seven Thursday night games. Baltimore is 2-0 on Thanksgiving, beating Pittsburgh and San Francisco, both at home. … The Ravens have lost two straight and three of four. Each of those three losses have been by six points or less. … … The Ravens lead the NFL with 18 forced fumbles and rank first with 10 fumble recoveries. … The Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards in 33 straight games, 10 short of the NFL record held by Pittsburgh (1974-77). … Baltimore has scored at least 20 points in 32 of its last 33 games, the exception a 17-point performance in the rain at New England two weeks ago. … Ravens WR Dez Bryant had four catches last week, his first receptions in an NFL game since Dec. 31, 2017, with Dallas. … Jackson is 25-7 as a starter during the regular season, but three of those defeats have come this month. … Jackson is Baltimore’s leading rusher with 575 yards. Dobbins is second with 380. … Baltimore K Justin Tucker owns a 91% success rate on FG tries, the best in NFL history. He’s 19 for 20 this year, the lone miss from 61 yards. … Rookie LB Patrick Queen leads Baltimore with 70 tackles, including two sacks. … The Steelers have a sack in 67 straight games, the second-longest streak in NFL history. …Pittsburgh leads the NFL in sacks (38) and takeaways (21). The Steelers have forced the normally careful Jackson into uncharacteristic mistakes. Jackson has seven turnovers in two starts against the Steelers compared to 17 turnovers total in his other 39 career games combined. … Pittsburgh’s running game took a step forward last week against Jacksonville, going over 100 yards for the first time since Oct. 18. … Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is spreading the wealth; six players have at least 20 receptions. … Pittsburgh’s offensive line has done an excellent job protecting the 38-year-old Roethlisberger. He hasn’t been sacked in 148 straight dropbacks, the longest stretch of his career. Fantasy tip: In what figures to be a tight game, Tucker looms large. He’s been excellent against the Steelers, making all 30 of his extra-point attempts and 46 of 48 field-goal attempts.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL