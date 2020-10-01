BALTIMORE (2-1) at WASHINGTON (1-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 13

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 2-1; Washington 1-2

SERIES RECORD — Tied 3-3

LAST MEETING — Washington beat Ravens 16-10 on Oct. 9, 2016 at Baltimore

LAST WEEK — Ravens lost to Chiefs 34-20; Washington lost to Browns 34-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 4, Washington No. 24

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (5), PASS (32)

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (10), PASS (26)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (25), PASS (29)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (22), PASS (5)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Ravens are 1-2 vs. Washington under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. That includes 31-28 OT loss in 2012 when Baltimore went on to win the Super Bowl. … Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was Ravens linebackers coach from 1999-2001. … The Ravens have won seven consecutive on the road since a defeat at Kansas City last September, the longest current streak in the NFL. Baltimore averaged 34 points in those seven games and scored five defensive TDs. … Baltimore’s 14-game regular-season win streak ended with the loss to Kansas City on Monday night. … Ravens QB Lamar Jackson already owns the NFL record for most yards rushing by a QB in his first three seasons with 2,083. … Jackson has thrown 147 passes since his last interception. … Since Jackson became Baltimore’s starting QB in November 2018, the Ravens have averaged an NFL-best 207.8 yards rushing per game. … Baltimore has forced at least one turnover in 16 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. … Ravens K Justin Tucker is 7 for 7 on field goals and 10 for 10 on extra points this season. … With 130-82 record, Harbaugh has a .613 winning percentage, tied with KC’s Andy Reid for fourth best among active NFL coaches. … Washington has lost two consecutive games since a season-opening comeback win. … QB Dwayne Haskins was 21 of 37 with three interceptions last week at Cleveland. … Rookie RB Antonio Gibson has rushed for a TD in each of the past two games. … WR Terry McLaurin had four catches for a team-high 83 yards against Browns. … RG Brandon Scherff remains out with a knee injury. … DE Chase Young (groin) is expected to miss this game. Young leads rookies with 2 1/2 sacks this season. … DE Ryan Kerrigan plays his first game at empty FedEx Field since setting franchise sacks record. … DE Montez Sweat has four sacks and six tackles for loss in the past four games. … S Landon Collins last faced Baltimore in 2016 with the Giants and had 12 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. Fantasy tip: Baltimore’s defense is riding that 16-game turnover streak, has scored 10 defensive TDs since 2018 and is facing a QB coming off a three-interception game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL