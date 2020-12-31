BALTIMORE (10-5) AT CINCINNATI (4-10-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 12 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Ravens 9-5-1; Bengals 9-6

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 26-23

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Bengals 27-3 on Oct. 11 in Baltimore

LAST WEEK – Ravens beat Giants 27-13; Bengals beat Texans 37-31

AP PRO32 RANKING – Ravens No. 9 (tie), Bengals No. 28

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (9), PASS (13).

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (25), PASS (23).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (25), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Ravens will earn an AFC wild card with a victory. … Baltimore has won four straight and Cincinnati has two wins in a row. Before their recent winning streak, the Bengals had lost eight of nine. … The Ravens have won three straight in the series, the last two by a combined 60 points. Baltimore’s sweep last season was its first since 2011. … The Ravens have three players with at least 600 yards rushing (J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Lamar Jackson). The Bengals don’t have anyone with 500 yards. … During their four-game winning streak, the Ravens have averaged 37 points and 233.3 yards rushing per game. Jackson has thrown eight TD passes and run for four scores during that stretch. … Baltimore’s 22 TDs rushing are tied for the best in franchise history (2009). … Jackson needs 92 yards on the ground to become first NFL QB with two 1,000-yard seasons. … The Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards in 38 straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history. … Baltimore leads the league with 25 forced fumbles. … Dobbins’ seven rushing touchdowns are the most ever by a Ravens rookie. He’s scored at least one TD in each of the last five games. … Jackson owns a 12-1 record in December as a starter. He has thrown or run for at least one TD in 35 straight starts, the longest active streak in the NFL. … Ravens K Justin Tucker has a 90.6% success rate on FGs, the best career mark in NFL history. … Ravens rookie LB Patrick Queen leads the team with 101 tackles. … In 12 games against the Ravens, Bengals WR A.J. Green has 53 catches for 886 yards and nine TDs. … Green has 65 career TD catches, one short of matching the team record held by Chad Johnson. … Bengals QB Brandon Allen went 29 for 37 for 371 yards and two TDs with no interceptions last week against Houston. … Over the last six games, Cincinnati has allowed just nine TDs in 20 red-zone trips by the opposition. … Bengals WR Tee Higgins has 67 catches, third most among NFL rookies and tied with Cris Collinsworth for most in team history by a rookie. Higgins’ 908 yards receiving rank second among NFL rookies. … Bengals S Jessie Bates has 99 tackles, a team-high three interceptions and a forced fumble. … Cincinnati is 19 for 27 on fourth-down tries. The 19 conversions are second most in the NFL since 1977. … Fantasy tip: Baltimore’s defense. The Ravens limited Cincinnati to a late FG in the first meeting, and that was with Joe Burrow at QB. In terms of players on a roll, Jackson and Dobbins have been playing their best football of the season over the past month.

