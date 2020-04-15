28. BALTIMORE RAVENS (14-3)

LAST SEASON: With NFL MVP Lamar Jackson directing offense that led league in scoring and set NFL record for yards rushing, Ravens took 12-game winning streak, league-best 14-2 record and 13 Pro Bowl stars into playoffs before losing at home to Tennessee.

FREE AGENCY: Fortified DL by obtaining Calais Campbell in trade with Jacksonville and signing free agent Derek Wolfe. Re-signed CB Jimmy Smith, DB Anthony Levine and WR Chris Moore in addition to placing franchise tag on LB Matthew Judon. Lost DT Michael Pierce, traded DT Chris Wormley and TE Hayden Hurst. Cut OT James Hurst, CB Brandon Carr and S Tony Jefferson. G Marshal Yanda retired.

THEY NEED: OL, WR, LB, DE.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE, S.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa, Clemson WR Tee Higgins, LSU LB Patrick Queen.

OUTLOOK: With three picks in top 60, (Nos. 28, 55, 60), Ravens can address some of few problem areas that ruined team’s bid to reach Super Bowl. Trading up in first round is possible, although second-year GM Eric DeCosta covets picks in what he perceives to be deep draft. With nine selections coming in, some form of trade during draft is almost inevitable given team’s propensity to make swaps in years past.

