BALTIMORE (2-0) at KANSAS CITY (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 1-1; Chiefs 2-0

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 5-4

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Ravens 27-24, OT, Dec. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK — Ravens beat Cardinals 23-17; Chiefs beat Raiders 28-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 5, Chiefs No. 2

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (4)

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (254)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (26), PASS (1)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (13), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Baltimore leads NFL with 1,083 yards through first two games. Kansas City is third with 955 yards. … Ravens trying to start 3-0 for fourth time in franchise history. … Mark Andrews is first Ravens TE with at least 100 yards receiving in back-to-back games. … Seven different players have scored TD through Ravens’ first two games. … Ravens have NFL-leading 21 QB hits this season. … Ravens CB Brandon Carr has started 178 straight games, tops among NFL defensive players. His streak began with Chiefs in 2008. … Baltimore leads NFL in points-allowed at 19 per game. … Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes are tied for NFL lead with Cowboys’ Dak Prescott with seven TD receptions. … Baltimore is 8-1 in regular-season with Jackson as starter. … Chiefs have won nine straight in September. … Kansas City has scored at least 26 points in NFL-record 23 straight regular-season games. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid has 209 win, tied with Chuck Noll for sixth-most in NFL history. Curly Lambeau is fifth with 229. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has 12 300-plus yard passing performances in 19 career games. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has caught passes in 81 straight games. … Kansas City shut out Oakland in final three quarters last week. … Chiefs have had 100-yard receivers each of first two weeks (Sammy Watkins 198 vs Jacksonville, Demarcus Robinson 172 vs Oakland). … Mahomes leads NFL with 821 yards passing through first two weeks. … Fantasy tip: Keep riding Jackson against suspect Chiefs secondary, which played better vs. Raiders’ Derek Carr last week but was torched by Jaguars sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew in Week 1.

