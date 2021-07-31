BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran linebacker Justin Houston.

The team announced the move Saturday, as the Ravens were beginning their practice in front of fans at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal is pending a physical.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Houston, a four-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 11th NFL season. He spent the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and played for the Kansas City Chiefs prior to that.

Houston has 97 1/2 career sacks, including eight last season. He’s played in 134 games, including 128 starts, and he started all 16 games for the Colts last season.

Houston had 22 sacks in 2014 with the Chiefs, which is tied for the second-most in a single season since sacks became an official statistic.

