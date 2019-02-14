SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Ratinho had a career-high 29 points as San Francisco topped Pepperdine 89-77 on Thursday night.

Ratinho made 11 of 13 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Frankie Ferrari had 15 points for San Francisco (19-6, 7-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jamaree Bouyea added 13 points. Matt McCarthy had eight rebounds for the hosts.

San Francisco entered the locker room at halftime trailing 44-36, but the Dons were able to outscore the Waves 53-33 in the second half to roll to the victory. The Dons’ 53 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Colbey Ross had 21 points and nine assists for the Waves (12-14, 5-7). He also had nine turnovers. Eric Cooper Jr. added 19 points. Kessler Edwards had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Waves on the season. San Francisco defeated Pepperdine 72-69 on Jan. 5. San Francisco plays Portland on the road on Saturday. Pepperdine matches up against Saint Mary’s on the road on Saturday.

