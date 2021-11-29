SPOKANE — Rasir Bolton scored 17 points and Chet Holmgren added 15 as the No. 3 Gonzaga men’s basketball team beat Tarleton State 64-55 on Monday night, rebounding from a narrow loss to Duke last week that knocked the Zags out of the top spot in The Associated Press media poll.

Duke replaced Gonzaga as No. 1 on Monday, ending a string of 20 consecutive weeks the Zags held the top ranking. Purdue is ranked second.

Drew Timme scored 10 points for Gonzaga (7-1), which extended its program record by winning its 56th consecutive home game. The Zags were listed as 30-point favorites, but they didn’t have an easy time of it.

Tahj Small scored 25 points for Tarleton State (1-6), which is in its second season of transitioning to NCAA Division I play.

The Texans, who start four guards and a guard/forward, used an aggressive swarming defense to disrupt Gonzaga for most of the game.

The Zags, who average 90 points and lead the nation in field-goal shooting, led 26-25 at halftime. They shot just 35% in the first half and committed nine turnovers while going seven minutes without a field goal.

Small’s three-pointer early in the second half gave Tarleton State a 30-28 lead. But a basket by Timme and a three-pointer by 7-foot freshman Holmgren put Gonzaga up 33-30. Holmgren also had nine rebounds and five blocks.

The teams traded baskets, and Bolton’s three-pointer lifted Gonzaga to a 49-45 lead with 8:30 left.

Two free throws by Timme and a pair of baskets by Holmgren put Gonzaga up 55-47 with four minutes left.

Bolton sank a pair of baskets for a 59-49 lead with two minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Tarleton State: Who built the scrappy Texans’ schedule? They have already lost to No. 8 Kansas and No. 24 Michigan this season, along with Wichita State … Tarleton has not shot above 40% this season against a D-I opponent.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs lead the nation with 99 consecutive appearances in the Top 25, but barely escaped the Texans after a ragged night of shooting and 16 turnovers … The Zags lead the nation in shooting at 55.2%.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Plays No. 16 Alabama in the Battle in Seattle on Saturday.