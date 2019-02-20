TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors signed guard Jodie Meeks to a 10-day contract Wednesday.

While with Washington last season, Meeks was suspended 25 games after testing positive for Ipamorelin, a growth hormone prohibited under the NBA drug program. The suspension came a day before Game 1 of the Wizards’ first-round playoff series against Toronto.

Meeks was traded to Milwaukee during the offseason with 19 games remaining on the suspension, then waived when the ban ended.

The 31-year-old former Kentucky player has appeared in 531 regular-season games with Milwaukee, Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit, Orlando and Washington, averaging 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 22.6 minutes.

