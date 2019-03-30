COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Memo Rodriguez scored, Colorado put two in its own goal, and the Houston Dynamo won their third straight, beating the Rapids 4-1 on Saturday night.

Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Dynamo (3-0-1) in the fourth minute, finishing Alberth Elis’ diagonal pass. It was Rodriguez’s fourth goal of the season.

Axel Sjoberg deflected a rebound into his own in net to give Houston a 2-0 lead in the 15th minute. Keegan Rosenberry punched a cross into his own net to make it 3-0 in the 34th.

Elis got inside a defender on a run into the middle of the area and flicked Mauro Manotas’ pass home to give the Dynamo a 4-0 lead in the 67th.

Kei Kamara scored for the Rapids (0-3-2) on a penalty kick in the 81st minute. It was Kamara’s 114th MLS goal, joining him with Ante Razov for fifth place on the all-time goal scorers list.

The Rapids’ Tommy Smith was sent off for violent conduct in the 89th minute.