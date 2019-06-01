ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo left the Texas Rangers’ game against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning Saturday with tightness in his left oblique.

Gallo, who homered earlier in the game, was pulled after visiting with manager Chris Woodward and trainer Matt Lucero while batting with a 3-2 count. He initially felt the injury in the outfield and then again on a check swing during that plate appearance. He had an MRI and passed some strength tests after the game.

“If there’s something in there, we’ll find out,” Woodward said. “I guess we’ll plan accordingly after that.”

Gallo hit his 17th home run of the season, tying him for the American League lead, in the fourth inning.

Gallo left last Tuesday’s game at Seattle in the eighth inning with a sore right wrist and sat out Wednesday afternoon’s game there on what was a scheduled day off for him.

The Rangers brought up outfielder Zack Granite from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday but he was sent back down the following day after the team was convinced Gallo was healthy.

Gallo went into Saturday’s game leading the AL with a 1.048 OPS and an at-bats to home run ratio of one homer every 10.6 at-bats.

