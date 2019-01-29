ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran reliever Shawn Kelley has signed a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers that guarantees the right-hander $2.75 million and includes a club option for a second season.

The signing was announced Tuesday night by the Rangers, who made room on the roster by designating outfielder John Andreoli for assignment.

Kelley will have a $2.5 million base salary for 2019, along with a $2.5 million club option for 2020 that includes a $250,000 buyout. There are also potential performance bonuses for each season.

In 54 appearances for Washington and Oakland last season, the 34-year-old Kelley had a 2.94 ERA.

But the Nationals designated him for assignment on Aug. 1, a day after he threw his glove to the ground and glared into the dugout while working the ninth inning of a 25-4 win over the New York Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports