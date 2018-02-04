ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bartolo Colon has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, and the 44-year-old right-hander will attend big league spring training.
Colon would get a $1.75 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster under the terms of the deal agreed to Sunday and could make an additional $1.3 million in performance bonuses based on innings.
He was 7-14 with a 6.48 ERA in 28 starts for Atlanta and Minnesota last season. He was released by the Braves on July, then signed with the Twins and went 5-6 with a 5.18 ERA in 15 starts for them.
Colon has 240 victories in 20 seasons with 10 teams, including the Montreal Expos. The portly right-hander has posted 21 wins against Texas, the most by any pitcher.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
Most Read Sports Stories
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Will the Washington Huskies make the NCAA Tournament? Here's what national media members think.
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
- Huskies’ heralded football recruiting class brings to mind that famous class from 1988
- As NFL offseason begins, Seahawks' Super Bowl odds are the longest they've been since 2012
“Bartolo brings a track record of durability and success in the major leagues. He pounds the strike zone and provides quality competition for our rotation,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. “Welcome to Texas, Big Sexy!”
A four-time All-Star, Colon won the 2005 AL Cy Young Award with the Angels.
He would earn $100,000 each for 90, 100, 110 and 120 innings, and $150,000 apiece for 130 and each additional 10 through 180.
Texas was 78-84 last year. Rangers pitchers and catchers are set to hold their first spring workout Feb. 15 in Surprise, Arizona.
___
More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball