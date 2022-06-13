ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White was put on the injured list Monday with a right wrist fracture, and the team recalled Leody Taveras from Triple-A Round Rock.

White was injured in a collision with left fielder Charlie Culberson in the 11th inning of the Rangers’ win Sunday at the Chicago White Sox.

Manager Chris Woodward said White was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday and will have a pin inserted into his wrist. White won’t be able to resume baseball activities for about six weeks.

The Rangers made the moves before the opener of their three-game home series against Houston.

Taveras was in the starting lineup batting ninth and playing center for his 2022 season debut with the Rangers. The 23-year-old outfielder appeared in big league games each of the past two seasons, hitting .188 with seven homers and 15 RBIs in 82 games. He is 18 of 19 on stolen base attempts.

White has made several highlight catches this season, one in which he sprinted to the wall and leaped to make the catch with his upper body well above the 6-foot fence fronting the bullpen in left-center. His left arm was fully extended above his head when he made the catch to take away a three-run homer against Tampa Bay, a game in which he later homered.

The speedy center fielder is hitting .200 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 47 games but has a team-high 12 stolen bases.

