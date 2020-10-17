GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Rangers signaled its intention to deprive Celtic of an unprecedented 10th straight Scottish league title by beating its fierce rival 2-0 away on Saturday in the first Old Firm derby without fans.

The win — secured by two goals from center back Connor Goldson — allowed Rangers to open up a four-point lead over Celtic, which has a game in hand in second place.

Missing star striker Odsonne Edouard and midfield regular Ryan Christie, the home side was outplayed by its Glasgow rival and didn’t have a shot on target at Celtic Park.

Steven Gerrard’s side looks a different proposition this season and stayed unbeaten after 11 games. The team has conceded just three goals and scored 26 — one more than Celtic.

Goldson headed in James Tavernier’s free kick to put Rangers in front in the ninth minute and doubled his goal tally in the 54th by bundling the ball home from close range.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports