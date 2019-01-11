ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have agreed to one-year contracts with Nomar Mazara and Delino DeShields, avoiding arbitration with both outfielders.

Mazara gets $3.3 million, a big raise over the $563,560 he made last season. DeShields receives a $1.4 million deal after earning $561,500 last year.

Mazara made his major league debut in 2016 at age 21 and has hit 20 home runs in each of his three seasons. The right fielder batted .258 with 77 RBIs in 128 games last year, when he missed a month because of a sprained right thumb.

The speedy DeShields, the team’s opening-day center fielder two of the last three seasons, hit .216 with 20 stolen bases in 106 games last year.

___

