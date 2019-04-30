NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have acquired Hobey Baker finalist Adam Fox from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for their second-round pick this year and a conditional third-round choice next year.

Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton announced the deal for the Harvard defenseman on Tuesday. New York will have nine picks in the June draft, with at least two in the first round.

Fox played in 33 games for the Crimson, collecting nine goals and 39 assists. He ranked second in points among NCAA defensemen, trailing Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Makar (49). The 21-year-old from Jericho, New York, helped the United States win a bronze medal at the 2018 world junior championship.

Fox was originally selected by Calgary in the third round of the 2016 draft. He was acquired by Carolina in a trade with the Flames in June 2018.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports