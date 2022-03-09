DALLAS (AP) — Julius Randle scored 26 points against his hometown team and the New York Knicks won for the fifth consecutive time in Dallas, blowing out the Mavericks 107-77 on Wednesday night.

RJ Barrett added 18 points for the Knicks, who won their third straight following a seven-game losing streak and improved to 3-2 on a season-long seven-game road trip.

The Mavericks missed their first 19 3-point shots while falling behind by 28 in their lowest-scoring first half of the season. Dallas trailed 61-34 at the break as a five-game winning streak ended.

Luka Doncic scored 17 of his 31 points in the third quarter, when the Mavericks got within 14 before consecutive buckets from Randle steadied the Knicks.

New York, which is chasing the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, swept the two-game season series from the playoff-bound Mavericks, winning by an average of 26.5 points.

The Mavericks shot a season-worst 13.6% from long range (6 of 44) and 31.4% overall. The previous low from beyond the arc was 13.8% (4 of 29) in a 106-93 loss at Indiana on Dec. 10. Reggie Bullock was 0 of 8.

All five New York starters were in double figures, with double-doubles from Alec Burks (15 points and 11 rebounds) and Mitchell Robinson (11 and 11). Evan Fournier scored 10 points.

Randle rallied from a poor start shooting to finish 8 of 19 with eight rebounds and five assists. The Dallas native scored 44 points at the Mavericks last season and was coming off a career-best 46 points in a 131-115 win at Sacramento.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Cam Reddish was out after injuring his right shoulder two nights earlier against the Kings. … Taj Gibson was the sixth double-figure scorer with 11.

Mavericks: Doncic picked up his 14th technical foul with the game just about out of reach in the fourth quarter. He is two technicals from a one-game suspension, though that count resets for the playoffs. … Dallas’ previous lowest-scoring first half was 37 in a 97-90 loss at Memphis on Dec. 4.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Memphis on Friday.

Mavericks: The second stretch of five consecutive road games in the span of a month starts Friday in Houston. This time it’s an actual road trip. The previous set, in which Dallas went 4-1, was interrupted by the All-Star break.

