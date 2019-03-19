THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Blake Bortles has agreed to a one-year deal to become Jared Goff’s backup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bortles joins the Rams after spending his first five NFL seasons as the up-and-down starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who chose him with the third overall pick in 2014.

Bortles passed for 17,646 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions with the Jaguars. He led Jacksonville to two playoff victories after the 2017 season before losing the AFC title game.

In February 2018, Bortles agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract extension through 2020 with Jacksonville. The Jags released him last week after signing Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Bortles is expected to replace Sean Mannion as Goff’s backup with the NFC champions.

___

