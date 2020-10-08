L.A. RAMS (3-1) at WASHINGTON (3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Rams by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Rams 2-2; Washington 1-2-1

SERIES RECORD — Washington leads 26-13-1

LAST MEETING — Washington beat Rams 27-20 on Sept. 17, 2017 at Los Angeles

LAST WEEK — Rams beat Giants 17-9; Washington lost to Baltimore 31-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 8, Washington No. 26

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (7), PASS (14)

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12T), RUSH (18), PASS (8)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (30), PASS (26)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (23), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Washington has won the past two meetings. … Rams coach Sean McVay was a Washington assistant for seven years, including 2014-16 as offensive coordinator. … Washington beat Los Angeles in McVay’s second game as coach in 2017. … QB Jared Goff threw for 200 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ win against the Giants. Goff’s completion percentage of 72.1 ranks fourth-best in the NFL. … RB Darrell Henderson has 222 yards rushing and two TDs this season. … RB Malcolm Brown had a career-best five catches and 56 yards from scrimmage in Week 4. … WR Cooper Kupp is coming off a five-catch, 69-yard, one TD game. … TE Gerald Everett had his first career rushing touchdown against New York. … DL Aaron Donald has 1 1-2 sacks and four tackles for loss in three career games vs. Washington. … DL Morgan Fox has a sack in two consecutive games. … CB Jalen Ramsey has played only once against Washington, in 2018 with Jacksonville. … S Taylor Rapp led the Rams with eight tackles last week. … Kyle Allen is set to start at QB for Washington after Dwayne Haskins was benched. Allen is starting his first game since Dec. 15 when he was with Carolina. … Washington coach Ron Rivera was with the Panthers when they signed Allen as an undrafted free agent in 2018. … Allen has 19 TDs and 16 interceptions in 15 career NFL games. … Rookie RB Antonio Gibson had a career-best 128 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD in the loss to Baltimore. Gibson is one of only two rookie RBs with 250-plus scrimmage yards and three-plus TDs this season. … RB J.D. McKissic had a career-best seven catches in Week 4. … WR Terry McLaurin led Washington with 10 receptions for 118 yards last week. McLaurin has been dealing with a thigh injury. … RG Brandon Scherff remains out with a knee injury. … LB Jon Bostic led Washington with a career-best 14 tackles last week. … DE Ryan Kerrigan has five sacks in his past five home games. … Washington continues to not allow fans for games at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Fantasy tip: Brown and Henderson could have a field day on the ground against Washington’s defense, especially if rookie Chase Young is out again with a groin injury.

___

