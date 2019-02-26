THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Left tackle Andrew Whitworth will return for another season with the Los Angeles Rams.
The 37-year-old Whitworth and the Rams both announced the decision on social media Tuesday.
Whitworth said he would think about retirement after the Rams’ outstanding season ended with a 13-3 loss to New England in the Super Bowl. But the veteran didn’t do much pondering before deciding he would return for the final season of his three-year, $33.75 million contract with Los Angeles.
Whitworth is a four-time Pro Bowl selection who joined the Rams in 2017 after 11 seasons with Cincinnati. He has started 31 regular-season games and four playoff contests for Los Angeles, serving as a cornerstone of its transformation into a championship contender under coach Sean McVay.
