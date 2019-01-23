THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Kicker Greg Zuerlein appears on the Los Angeles Rams’ first injury report before the Super Bowl.
Zuerlein is listed with a foot injury on the report distributed Wednesday by the Rams, who had the day off.
The right-footed Zuerlein was spotted with a walking boot on his left foot Monday after the Rams returned from New Orleans, but coach Sean McVay said the Rams didn’t pick up any serious injuries while winning the NFC championship game.
Zuerlein is among the NFL’s most powerful and most reliable kickers.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Could Russell Wilson and the Seahawks consider the uncommon contract path of Tom Brady? | Matt Calkins
- Edgar Martinez, legendary Mariners DH, overcomes odds to make Baseball Hall of Fame in final attempt WATCH
- Seahawks Mailbag: Free agent rumors and rumblings -- Could a few former Seahawks find their way back?
- Inside the room: Edgar Martinez brings his trademark cool to Hall of Fame moment | Larry Stone WATCH
- UW Huskies 2019 outlook: What will offense look like with Jacob Eason, Salvon Ahmed in backfield?
He comfortably made a 57-yard field goal in overtime to send the Rams to their first Super Bowl in 17 years. He also made a 48-yarder with 15 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL