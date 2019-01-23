THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Kicker Greg Zuerlein appears on the Los Angeles Rams’ first injury report before the Super Bowl.

Zuerlein is listed with a foot injury on the report distributed Wednesday by the Rams, who had the day off.

The right-footed Zuerlein was spotted with a walking boot on his left foot Monday after the Rams returned from New Orleans, but coach Sean McVay said the Rams didn’t pick up any serious injuries while winning the NFC championship game.

Zuerlein is among the NFL’s most powerful and most reliable kickers.

He comfortably made a 57-yard field goal in overtime to send the Rams to their first Super Bowl in 17 years. He also made a 48-yarder with 15 seconds left in regulation to force OT.

___

