LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-4) at ARIZONA (6-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Cardinals by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Rams 6-5, Cardinals 5-6

SERIES RECORD – Rams lead 43-38-2.

LAST MEETING – Rams beat Cardinals 31-24, Dec. 29, 2019 at Los Angeles

LAST WEEK – Rams lost to 49ers 23-20; Cardinals lost to Patriots 20-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Rams No. 8, Cardinals No. 14.

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (9), PASS (11).

RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (4), PASS (2).

CARDINALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (4), PASS (15).

CARDINALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (22), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — LA has won six straight games in the series and five straight in Arizona. … The Cardinals have the NFL’s No. 2 offense in total yards while LA has the No. 2 defense. … Rams coach Sean McVay is 6-0 against the Cards, beating three different coaches two times apiece. LA has outscored Arizona 195-56 in McVay’s tenure. … One more win will guarantee four straight non-losing seasons for the Rams franchise for the first time since the Eric Dickerson era of the mid-1980s in Anaheim. … The Rams’ defense is tops in the league with just 17.0 points allowed per game, and second with 297.0 yards allowed per game. … LA’s defense also leads the league with 32 three-and-outs forced this season and an NFL-low 11 touchdown passes allowed. … The Rams’ opponents are averaging an NFL-low 4.4 points per game in the second half. LA has allowed only two teams to score touchdowns after halftime this season. … CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to be healthy for his showdown with DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald after the $105 million cornerback was limited by a hip injury in last week’s loss to San Francisco. … Rams QB Jared Goff has 10 turnovers in his last four games, including four lost fumbles. His mistakes earned a rare public rebuke from McVay after three turnovers against the Niners. … Goff has only four turnovers in seven career games against the Cardinals, who have sacked him 15 times, more than any other opponent. … WR Cooper Kupp has at least 11 catches and 110 yards receiving in the Rams’ last two road games. … DT Aaron Donald took the NFL sacks lead with his 10th last weekend. The perennial All-Pro has eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss in six career games at Arizona. … LB Troy Reeder will play extensively again after he stepped in for injured Micah Kiser and made a career-high 15 tackles last week. … PK Matt Gay didn’t miss a kick last week, giving the Rams just their second game of the season without a missed extra point or field goal. … Arizona has lost three of its past four games. The only win came on a miraculous throw-and-catch from QB Kyler Murray to WR DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds left against Buffalo. … The Cardinals last five games have been decided by seven points or less, including four that were by three points or less. … Arizona CB Patrick Peterson has seven INTs and three TDs against the Rams, which are both the most against any opponent in his career. … Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake has 18 rushing TDs in 15 games with the Cardinals since being traded from Miami in the middle of last season. … Arizona rookie LB Isaiah Simmons has 25 tackles over his past five games and has a sack in each of the past two. … Cardinals K Zane Gonzalez will try to bounce back after a 45-yard FG miss that would have put Arizona ahead in the final minutes against New England. Instead, he missed and the Patriots drove to Nick Folk’s 50-yard FG for the win. … Fantasy tip: Don’t be afraid to play LA’s defense against the Cardinals. Arizona hasn’t looked quite as spectacular on offense lately, averaging 308 total yards over the past two games.

