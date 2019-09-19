LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-0) at CLEVELAND (1-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Rams by 1 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 2-0, Cleveland 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Rams lead 12-11

LAST MEETING — Rams beat Browns 24-6, Oct. 25, 2015

LAST WEEK — Rams beat Saints 27-9; Browns beat Jets 23-3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 3, Browns No. 19

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (7), PASS (21).

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (7).

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (22), PASS (13).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (14), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES __ One of NFL’s elite squads faces talented team on rise. … Defending NFC champion Rams off to 2-0 start after wins over Carolina and New Orleans. LA defense got boost when Saints QB Drew Brees injured thumb after two series, but still held high-powered New Orleans offense without touchdown. … Rams coach Sean McVay returns to state where he played college ball at Miami. His 26-8 record is best through 34 games for any coach hired in 21st century. … Rams 8-0 vs. AFC teams in McVay’s tenure, scoring nearly 35 points per game and winning by average of 14.3 while racking up more than 400 yards of offense. … Rams haven’t allowed TD pass this season. … DL Aaron Donald yet to make sack. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of Year didn’t get first sack until Week 4 in 2018 and finished with 20 1-2. … Rams opponents averaging 5.52 yards per catch, third lowest in NFL. … Rams QB Jared Goff’s 62.7 completion percentage is 28th in league. Rams aren’t worried, because Goff has just one interception and looked sharp on several tough throws, including 57-yarder to Brandin Cooks on first drive last week. … New Rams LB Clay Matthews had sack in each of first two games. … Rams lead league in points off takeaways during McVay’s tenure. They have 10 off four takeaways this season. … Seven straight regular-season opponents have failed to score TD in first quarter against Rams. …. … Browns play second straight prime-time game, and first on Sunday night since 2008. … Browns’ offense still not clicking, but didn’t have to be to easily handle banged-up Jets. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. scored on career-long, 89-yard pass reception in first game back in New York since being traded by Giants. … Beckham has streak of 59 straight games with at least three catches, third-longest run in league history. … WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 81 consecutive games. … QB Baker Mayfield passed for 325 yards vs. Jets, but was again hesitant and inaccurate. … Mayfield has thrown at least one TD pass in each of first 15 starts, trailing only Kurt Warner (23) for most in league history. … DE Myles Garrett had career-high three sacks against Jets, but called for five penalties, two for roughing. … Garrett leads league with five sacks in two games, and has stated goal to unseat Donald as defensive MVP. … Rookie P Jamie Gillan was top AFC special teams player of week after pinning Jets inside 20 five times. … Fantasy tip: Browns coach Freddie Kitchens would like to get more touches for RB Nick Chubb, who has just 35 carries through two games. Chubb also could benefit from Mayfield check-downs.

