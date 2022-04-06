Taylor Trammell hit a two-run first-inning home run for the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday night, but they couldn’t make it stand up in a 9-5 loss to the Salt Lake Bees at Cheney Stadium.

The season-opening series is tied at a game apiece.

The homer was Trammell’s only hit, but he picked up a third RBI and also had a walk and two steals.

Leadoff hitter Donovan Walton was 2 for 5 with a run for the Rainiers.

Tennis

• The Husky men (15-6, 2-2 Pac-12) completed a season sweep of rival Oregon with a 4-0 win over the Ducks at Bill Quillian Stadium.