The Tacoma Rainiers scored nine runs in the top of the first inning of Sunday’s game vs. Albuquerque and had to hang on to win 12-11.
Marcus Wilson had a three-run homer and Arturo Guerrero also left the yard in the first inning as the Rainiers sent 13 batters to the plate.
Steven Souza was 3 for 5 with two RBI, and Joseph Odom and Guerrero were both 2 for 5.
The Isotopes climbed back in the game with a six-run third inning thanks to Carlos Perez’s three-run homer. Odom’s solo homer in the eighth inning turned out to be the winning run.
• The visiting Everett AquaSox were held to three hits in a 13-1 loss at Hillsboro.
Tennis
• Vanessa Wong moved into a tie for first for career wins at Washington (111) as the Huskies beat visiting San Francisco 6-0.
• The Washington men lost on senior day, falling to No. 13 Arizona, which clinched the Pac-12 title with the 4-1 win.
Beach volleyball
• No. 8 Hawaii beat Washington 4-1 in the championship match of the Husky Invitational.
