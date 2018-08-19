Tacoma starter throws six shutout innings in 6-4 victory.

Bryan Evans gave the Tacoma Rainiers a strong start in a 6-4 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

Evans improved to 6-2 after throwing six shutout innings. He gave up four hits, struck out eight and walked none.

David Freitas was 3 for 4 with a double, and Andrew Alpin was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Rainiers.

Houston Astros All-Star Jose Altuve, with the Grizzlies on a rehab assignment, was 1 for 3 with a double.

Tacoma is off Monday and opens a three-game home series against Reno on Tuesday.

Also

• The Everett AquaSox’s game in Tri-Cities was postponed because of poor air quality. A makeup date was not announced.