Tacoma starter throws six shutout innings in 6-4 victory.
Bryan Evans gave the Tacoma Rainiers a strong start in a 6-4 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.
Evans improved to 6-2 after throwing six shutout innings. He gave up four hits, struck out eight and walked none.
David Freitas was 3 for 4 with a double, and Andrew Alpin was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Rainiers.
Houston Astros All-Star Jose Altuve, with the Grizzlies on a rehab assignment, was 1 for 3 with a double.
Most Read Sports Stories
- David Moore (and Russell Wilson) good, but more bad for Seahawks as Chargers deliver second exhibition defeat WATCH
- After Edwin Diaz blows rare save, Mariners beat Dodgers with a 'balk-off' victory
- Analysis: Three impressions from Seahawks' 24-14 preseason loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Huskies get commitment from four-star defensive tackle Jacob Bandes
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Tacoma is off Monday and opens a three-game home series against Reno on Tuesday.
Also
• The Everett AquaSox’s game in Tri-Cities was postponed because of poor air quality. A makeup date was not announced.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.