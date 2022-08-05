The Tacoma Rainiers (46-56) won for the fifth time in six games on Friday night, riding a big sixth inning and getting superb relief pitching in a 4-2 victory over the host Sacramento River Cats (43-60).

Taylor Trammell hit a solo homer in the sixth for Tacoma. Erick Mejia had a two-run single and Brian O’Keefe drove in Mejia with a single.

Right-hander Drew Steckenrider struck out the final three batters for the save.

More minors

• Alberto Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored as the host Everett AquaSox (48-51) lost 9-4 to the Hillsboro Hops (43-55).

Soccer

• OL Reign has placed midfielder Angelina on the season-ending injury list, the club announced. On July 30, the 22-year-old suffered an injury to her right knee during the Copa América final while representing Brazil, rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus. The midfielder made six starts in eight appearances for OL Reign in 2022.