Shed Long hit his third home run and Tacoma Rainiers pitchers allowed four hits in a 4-0 shutout victory Thursday at Salt Lake, blanking the Bees for the second time in three contests as part of a four-game series split.

Knotted 0-0 after three innings, the Rainiers (11-17) took a fourth-inning advantage on a wild pitch from Sacramento (9-17) starter Nick Tropeano (0-1), which scored Jose Lobaton. Later, Ian Miller pulled his 10th double to right field, bringing in Joey Curletta for a 2-0 lead.

After Tacoma hurler Tyler Cloyd was relieved after 32/3 scoreless innings, Robinson Leyer (1-1), David McKay and Parker Markel finished up.