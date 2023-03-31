The Tacoma Rainiers opened their season with an eight-run inning.

That helped them to a 14-8 road win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday night to open a three-game series.

The Rainiers had an eight-run seventh. Mike Ford had the big hit with a two-run double.

Colin Moran was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI, and Mason McCoy was 3 for 5 with two RBI from the leadoff spot. Delino DeShields was 3 for 5 with an RBI for Tacoma.

UW softball wins

Sydney Stewart was 3 for 3 with an RBI to help the Washington softball team (26-6, 7-3 Pac-12) open a series with a 4-2 win at Arizona State (18-11, 2-5).

SilentRain Espinoza was 2 for 4 with a solo homer for UW, and Ruby Meylan improved to 13-2 after giving up two runs over the first four innings.

More Softball

• Sam Houston (14-22, 5-2 WAC) scored four runs in the seventh to beat host Seattle U 5-2 to open a WAC series. Madison Kahwaty was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Redhawks (22-11, 3-4).

Baseball

• Jackson Lind hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to lift Seattle U (6-16, 4-6 WAC)) past visiting UT Arlington (12-15, 3-4) to open a series, 5-4.

• Washington’s home game against Oregon State was postponed because of weather. They will play a twin bill Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

• Jacob McKeon was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI as Washington State (16-9, 4-6 Pac12) upset No. 12 UCLA (16-8, 6-5) in Pullman 9-5.

Track and field

• Washington State’s Alaina Stone Boggs won the 5,000 at the Stanford Invitational, posting the fastest time in the Pac-12 this season at 16 minutes, 14.77 seconds. It’s the fourth-fastest time in WSU history.

Golf

• Washington’s Bo Peng was tied for the lead, along with Oklahoma’s Ben Lorenz, at 6-under par after the second round of The Goodwin in San Francisco. UW was eighth in the standings with Washington State at 12th.

Hockey

• Dylan Guenther scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds opened a playoff series with a 3-2 win vs. visiting Kelowna.

• Marcus Nguyen scored twice as Portland beat visiting Everett 4-3 to open a playoff series.

• Silvertips’ Beau Courtney was named the WHL’s U.S. Division Humanitarian of the Year.