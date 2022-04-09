The Tacoma Rainiers scored one run over a Pacific Coast League doubleheader on Saturday.

And that didn’t come until the last swing of the day.

Mike Ford hit a walk-off home run in the nightcap to give the Rainiers a 1-0 win over the Salt Lake Bees at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers lost the opener 12-0. Both games were seven innings.

The Rainiers played a twin bill because Friday’s game was rained out.

Daniel Ponce de Leon gave up one hit over five shutout innings. He struck out four and walked two, giving up one hit.

• Noelvi Marte was 1 for 2 with a homer, two RBI and three walks as the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Eugene Emeralds 10-7 to improve to 2-0.

Advertising

T-birds go late

The Seattle Thunderbirds game against the Spokane Chiefs ended too late for this edition as the game started more than two hours late.

The Chiefs were stuck on the east side of the Snoqualmie Pass, which was closed for several hours because of snowy weather.

College Baseball

• Seattle U (8-19, 6-9 WAC) lost the rubber match of a WAC series against visiting Utah Valley (12-20, 5-10), dropping the finale 14-2.

• Colby Wallace was 3 for 4, but Washington (15-14, 6-8 Pac-12) lost at Cal 6-3 to even their Pac-12 series.

• Kyle Russell had RBI singles in the eighth inning to tie the game and the ninth inning to go ahead as visiting Washington State (12-18, 4-10 Pac-12) won its second consecutive game over No. 9 Arizona 6-5.

Softball

• Lily Garcia was 2 for 4 with three RBI as Seattle U (23-15, 9-3 WAC) scored all of its runs in the final two innings to beat New Mexico State (9-24, 4-8) 7-3 in the opener of a doubleheader. Garcia was 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBI as Seattle U won the nightcap 8-0 in six innings.

Advertising

Basketball

• Calvary Christian Academy (27-2) of Florida thumped Auburn 71-44 in the championship game of the GEICO State Champions Invitational in Tampa, Florida. Maleek Arington led the Trojans (28-3), the Class 3A state champs, with a game-high 17 points. Calvary is ranked No. 3 in the nation by maxpreps.com.

Rugby

• The Seattle Seawolves (4-5) lost on the road to the New England Free Jaks 24-22, their fifth loss in the last six games.

Rowing

• The sixth-ranked Seattle Pacific women crossed the finish line first in two races, including the featured varsity eight event, at the Falcon Regatta on the Lake Washington Ship Canal. The SPU-hosted regatta included three NCAA Division II nationally ranked crews with No. 5 Western Washington and No. 7 Cal Poly Humboldt.

• The Washington women won three out of four races on the first of two days at the Lake Las Vegas Pac-12 Invitational in Henderson, Nevada. The UW’s varsity eight, second varsity eight and varsity four won their races vs. Washington State, Iowa and Clemson.

• Washington’s No. 2-ranked men’s rowing team won eight out of eight races at a pair of regattas in the Bay Area. The Huskies first and second varsity eights beat Syracuse in the morning and Northeastern in the afternoon, while the third and fourth eights beat crews from Santa Clara, San Diego and UC San Diego across the Bay in Oakland, over two sessions.

Tennis

• The Washington women came close but lost to No. 9 Cal 4-3.

• The Washington men also lost to Cal 4-3.

Track and field

• Isaiah Archer became the first Seattle Pacific runner in nearly five years to break 50 seconds (49.58) for an outdoor 400 as the Falcons won five events on Saturday at the PLU Invitational.