The Tacoma Rainiers (72-65, 35-27) lost for the fifth time in six games and dropped to 1-4 on this road trip, falling 5-4 to the Salt Lake Bees (63-73, 26-36) on Saturday.

Tacoma’s struggles in one-run games on the road continued; they’re 5-18 in such contests this season (10-5 in one-run games at home).

Salt Lake tied it and won it with runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Ryan Bliss extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single.

Jarred Kelenic singled and scored a run.

Robbie Tenerowicz had a game-high three hits, his third effort of three or more hits at Class AAA in 2023.

The weeklong series concludes Sunday as the Rainiers complete the first half of this 12-game trip.

• The host Everett AquaSox (74-57) fell 7-4 to the Eugene Emeralds (65-66).

soccer

• The Seattle Pacific University men’s soccer team (2-2) topped host Concordia Irvine, 4-3.

The Falcons and Golden Eagles traded scores throughout Saturday’s match, but it wasJJ Diaz’sgoal in the 78th minute, off a pass from Cameron Yriondo, that was the difference. It was the first of Diaz’s career.

• SPU (2-2) lost to host Chico State (3-1), 1-0, in women’s play.

volleyball

• Erin Smith found the floor for 10 kills, Hannah Hair and Allison Wilks both hit in the .400-plus range, and Seattle Pacific rolled past Colorado School of Mines, 3-0, in the final match of the Cougar Classic in San Marcos, Calif.

Coupled with a 3-1 victory against St. Edward’s of San Antonio earlier in the day, the Falcons completed a 4-0 run through the final preseason tournament of the year.

SPU will bring a 6-2 record into this coming week’s start of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference schedule.

• The Eastern Washington volleyball team topped Portland, 3-2, in the final game of the Portland Tournament. Eastern won the final two sets and improved to 4-5 on the season.

Kate Hatch ran the offense with 23 assists and had 19 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Sage Brustad led the team with 15 kills with Kalista Lukovich finishing with 11.

golf

• Shooting a 6-over-par 294 in the first round and a 5-over 293 in round two, the UW men’s golf team sits in a tie for seventh place at 11 over going into Sunday’s final round of the Sahalee Players Chamionship. No. 19 Illinois leads the way at 9 under, the only team in the field under par for the day.