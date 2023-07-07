Mason McCoy, Jake Scheiner and Adam Engel all homered as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the host Reno Aces 9-4 Friday night in Pacific Coast League play.
Sam Haggerty went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs for the Rainiers (43-42). Scheiner also had two RBI.
• James Parker hit a three-run homer as the Everett AquaSox (42-37) scored six runs in the ninth inning to beat the host Spokane Indians 8-2.
Horse racing
• Munnings Tale ($16.40) led all the way and scored a 4¾-length victory over Camden High in the Muckleshoot Casino Purse for older fillies and mares at Emerald Downs. The victory gave Blaine Wright his 1,000th career training win.
