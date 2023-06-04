The Tacoma Rainiers rode a dominant start from righty Darren McCaughan as they defeated the Sacramento River Cats 4-1 Sunday in front of a crowd of 7,172 at Cheney Stadium.

Jake Scheiner’s three-run homer proved the difference, as the Rainiers earned a series split and finished 7-5 on the seasonlong 12-game homestand.

McCaughan tossed a gem, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on three hits and a walk to go with nine strikeouts.

• Ivan Melendez homered and had an RBI double as the visiting Hillsboro Hops earned a 5-2 victory over the Everett AquaSox.

Randy Bednar hit solo homers in the third and eighth for Everett’s runs.

Notes

• The Seattle Seawolves clinched a Major League Rugby Western Conference playoff berth with a 27-20 home victory over Utah.

• Drew Woolworth of Lake Oswego, Ore., won the Pacific Northwest Boys Junior PGA Championship in DuPont. Emma Wong shot a 147, winning the Pacific Northwest Girls Junior PGA Championship by one stroke.