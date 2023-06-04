The Tacoma Rainiers rode a dominant start from righty Darren McCaughan as they defeated the Sacramento River Cats 4-1 Sunday in front of a crowd of 7,172 at Cheney Stadium.
Jake Scheiner’s three-run homer proved the difference, as the Rainiers earned a series split and finished 7-5 on the seasonlong 12-game homestand.
McCaughan tossed a gem, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on three hits and a walk to go with nine strikeouts.
• Ivan Melendez homered and had an RBI double as the visiting Hillsboro Hops earned a 5-2 victory over the Everett AquaSox.
Randy Bednar hit solo homers in the third and eighth for Everett’s runs.
Notes
• The Seattle Seawolves clinched a Major League Rugby Western Conference playoff berth with a 27-20 home victory over Utah.
• Drew Woolworth of Lake Oswego, Ore., won the Pacific Northwest Boys Junior PGA Championship in DuPont. Emma Wong shot a 147, winning the Pacific Northwest Girls Junior PGA Championship by one stroke.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.