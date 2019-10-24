HOUSTON (4-3) vs. OAKLAND (3-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Texans by 6½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 3-3, Houston 4-3

SERIES RECORD — Texans lead 7-4.

LAST MEETING — Texans beat Raiders 27-24, Jan. 7, 2017

LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Packers 42-24; Texans lost to Colts 30-23

AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 18, Texans No. 14

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (6), PASS (15).

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (5), PASS (31).

TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (8), PASS (11).

TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (3), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans QB Deshaun Watson had 308 yards passing, 32 yards rushing last week to join Cam Newton as only QBs with at least 7,500 yards passing, 1,000 yards rushing through 30 games. … Watson has thrown four INTs past two games after only one in first five games. … Texans haven’t allowed 100-yard rusher in 23 straight regular-season games. … Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins has at least five catches in 10 straight games. … Texans forced turnover in 20 straight games, 10 longer than the next best active streak. … Houston 34-3 when leading at halftime under coach Bill O’Brien. … CB Gareon Conley to make debut with Texans after being acquired during week in trade with Oakland. … Josh Jacobs first Raiders player with back-to-back 120-yard rushing games since Justin Fargas in 2007. Only Raiders to do it three straight are Marcus Allen (four in 1975), Napoleon Kaufman (1997). … Jacobs needs 144 yards rushing to break Marcus Allen’s franchise record for rookie of 697 set in 1982. … Oakland allowed league-worst 32 pass plays of at least 20 yards, including nine last week. … Raiders lost three of first six games by at least 18 points for third time in franchise history. Also did it in 1961, 2009. … Oakland converted 50% of third downs, second best in league. … Fantasy tip: Raiders TE Darren Waller is clearly Derek Carr’s top target. He had seven catches for 126 yards, two TDs last week. His 7.3 catches per game would be most for TE in season since Kellen Winslow’s 7.9 in 1984.

