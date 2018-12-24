OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders will be without their two starting cornerbacks against the Denver Broncos.
Gareon Conley has been ruled out of Monday night’s game with a concussion and Daryl Worley was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Oakland also waived Damontre Moore.
The Raiders signed safety Dallin Leavitt and tight end Paul Butler from the practice squad, although Butler is inactive for the game.
The other inactive players for Oakland are defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle), receiver Keon Hatcher, cornerback Montrel Meander, and offensive linemen Denver Kirkland and Justin Murray.
The inactive players for the Broncos are CB Brandan Langley (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (ankle), LB Shane Ray (illness), safety Su’a Cravens, safety Trey Marshall, cornerback Craig Mager, and defensive end DeMarcus Walker.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL