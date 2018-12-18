ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have placed starting right guard Gabe Jackson on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

The Raiders also promoted defensive back Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Gabe Wright from the practice squad and waived linebacker Emmanuel Lamur on Tuesday.

Jackson hurt his elbow late in a win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 9. He missed last week’s game at Cincinnati and now will be out for the final two games of the season as well.

Lamur had 12 tackles in eight games for Oakland this season.

Wright has played 13 games with Detroit, Cleveland and Miami since entering the league in 2015.

___

