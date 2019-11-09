ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have placed safety Karl Joseph on injured reserve with a foot injury after he made the game-sealing defensive play the past two weeks.

Joseph hurt his foot while intercepting a Philip Rivers pass in the final minute of Oakland’s 26-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday night. Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the final seconds of the Raiders’ 31-24 win over Detroit on Nov. 3.

The Raiders signed safety D.J. Swearinger to replace Joseph and also added former Miami Dolphins first-round edge rusher Dion Jordan. Jordan was suspended for the first 10 games this season, the third suspension of his career.

Jordan has 8 1/2 sacks in 43 games and adds depth at defensive end after Arden Key was placed on IR this past week with a broken foot.

Swearinger played four games for Arizona this season and has played seven seasons in the NFL, intercepting 14 passes and posting 40 passes defensed in 94 career games.

Oakland also waived linebacker Quentin Poling.

