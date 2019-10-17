OAKLAND (3-2) at GREEN BAY (5-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Packers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Raiders 3-2; Packers 4-2

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 8-5

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Raiders 30-20, Dec. 20, 2015

LAST WEEK — Raiders beat Bears 24-21; Packers beat Lions 23-22

AP PRO32 RANKING – Raiders No. 18, Packers No. 5

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (8), PASS (24).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (10), PASS (22).

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (17), PASS (13).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (23), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Raiders 3-13 following bye since 2003; coach Jon Gruden 8-4 in career after bye in regular season. … Oakland seeks first three-game winning streak since 2016. Raiders last won three straight all away from home during playoffs following 1980 season. … Raiders lost seven straight to Green Bay since win in 1987 opener. … Oakland completing league-best 73.3% of passes this season. … Oakland seeks third straight game with at least 150 yards rushing for first time since 2010. … Raiders coming off first four-sack game since 2017. … Josh Jacobs’ 430 yards rushing second most for Raiders rookie through five games to Bo Jackson’s 475 in 1987. … QB Derek Carr tied for league-best 17 game-winning drives in fourth quarter, overtime since entering league in 2014. … Packers 14-3 against AFC West teams since 2002, .824 winning percentage ranks No. 1 in NFL over that span. … Green Bay has scored 30-plus points in each of last four contests against Raiders, tied for longest streak by NFL team vs. Oakland since 2003. … Packers will face team that is coming off bye week for second consecutive game. … Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur is first head coach in franchise history to win five of first six NFL games. … Packers start season with at least five wins in first six games for first time since starting 6-0 in 2015. … Green Bay starts 3-0 in NFC North for first time since 2012 and for just fourth time since division was formed in 2002. … Packers (30-12, .714) hold second-best record in NFC and third-best mark in NFL in October since 2008. … Green Bay has .809 winning percentage (17-4) at home in October since 2008, No. 2 in NFC and No. 3 in NFL. … Fantasy Tip: QB Aaron Rodgers leads NFL (min. 350 pass attempts) in passer rating (106.8) in October, while being tied for No. 1 in passing touchdowns (89), No. 2 in passing touchdown percentage (6.4) and No. 5 in yards passing (11,488).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL