KANSAS CITY (8-1) at LAS VEGAS (6-3)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chiefs 6-3; Raiders 6-3

SERIES RECORD – Chiefs lead 67-54-2

LAST MEETING – Raiders won at Kansas City 40-32 on Oct. 11

LAST WEEK – Chiefs had bye, beat Panthers 33-31 on Nov. 8; Raiders beat Broncos 37-12

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chiefs No. 2, Raiders No. 10

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (14), PASS (1).

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (29), PASS (8).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (7), PASS (21).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (13), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The Raiders are looking to sweep the season series for the first time since 2012. … Kansas City has won 17 of its past 18 games, including the playoffs, with the only loss coming last month to Las Vegas. … The Chiefs have won 17 of their past 19 road games in the AFC West, losing only to the Raiders in 2014 and ’17. … Kansas City had a bye before playing the Raiders for the fourth time in the past five seasons. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has 25 TD passes and one INT. Drew Brees in 2018 is the only QB to throw more TDs before his second INT with 26. … Kansas City looks to score at least 23 points for an NFL-record 24th straight game. … The Chiefs have gained 807 yards passing and only 86 yards rushing the past two games. … Las Vegas leads the NFL by converting on 50.4% of third downs. The Chiefs are tied for second at 50%. … Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three TDs in the first meeting with the Chiefs and could become first QB with two 300-yard passing, three-TD games against Kansas City in the same season. … The Raiders ran for 203 yards last week, while allowing no sacks. It was their 15th game since the merger with at least 200 yards rushing and no sacks and first since 2012 vs. Kansas City. … The 44 points allowed by the Raiders over the past three games are their fewest in a three-game stretch since they allowed 41 in the final three games of the 2012 season. … Josh Jacobs (112 yards rushing, two TDs) and Devontae Booker (81 yards, two TDs) became the second pair of Raiders to each top 80 yards rushing with at least two TD runs in the same game last week. Tyrone Wheatley and Napoleon Kaufman did it in 1999 vs. Tampa Bay. … The Raiders have run for at least 150 yards in three straight games. They haven’t done that four in a row since an eight-game streak in 1985. … The Raiders have 22 scoring drives of at least 10 plays, tied with Falcons for the most in NFL this season. … Fantasy tip: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has 68 catches for 953 yards and six TDs in 13 games vs. the Raiders. He can become the 10th player and fourth TE (Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, Kellen Winslow) to reach 1,000 against the Raiders.

