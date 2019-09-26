OAKLAND (1-2) AT INDIANAPOLIS (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Colts by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 1-2; Indianapolis 2-0-1

SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 9-8

LAST MEETING — Colts beat Raiders 42-28, Oct. 28, 2018

LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Vikings 34-14; Colts beat Falcons 27-24

AP PRO32 RANKING —Raiders No. 24 , Colts No. 13

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (16), PASS (24).

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (19), PASS (24T).

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (6), PASS (26).

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (20), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Oakland has lost three straight at Indianapolis since winning in 2001, final season of Jon Gruden’s first coaching tenure with franchise. … Raiders have lost back-to-back games in same season by 18 or more points for first time since 2012. … Oakland has two scores in last 18 drives. … Raiders are 1-8 on road under Gruden over past two seasons. … Darren Waller had career highs last week with 13 receptions, 134 yards. Waller leads all TEs with 26 catches. … WR Tyrell Williams is first Raiders player since Mervyn Fernandez in 1989 with TD catches in first three games. … Oakland allowed eight TD drives of 90 or more yards past two seasons, including three in last two weeks. Colts had two scoring drives of 90-plus yards in last week’s victory over Falcons. … Indy has won seven straight home games and scored at least 23 points in nine straight home games. … Colts have second-fewest penalties (15) and fewest penalty yards (114) in league. … Indy’s defense has not allowed 100-yard runner in 21 straight games, second-longest active streak. … QB Jacoby Brissett has won back-to-back starts for first time in career. … RB Marlon Mack ranks third in league in yards rushing, averaging 99.7 per game, and needs one 100-yard game to tie Lenny Moore, Randy McMillan and Curtis Dickey for seventh in franchise history (six). … WR T.Y. Hilton has four TD catches, tied for league lead. … LB Anthony Walker made 14 tackles last week when All-Pro LB Darius Leonard sat out with concussion. … K Adam Vinatieri can tie Jeff Saturday and Rohn Stark for fifth-most games played in franchise history (197). … Fantasy tip: Mack had 132 yards and two TDs in last game against Raiders. With Colts more committed to ground game this season, Mack could have another big day.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL