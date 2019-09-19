ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have acquired wide receiver and returner Trevor Davis in a trade with Green Bay for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

The Raiders finalized the deal Thursday to add depth with receiver and returner Dwayne Harris dealing with an ankle injury.

Davis was originally a fifth-round pick out of California by Green Bay in 2016. He has played 31 games, catching nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He has been primarily used as a return specialist, averaging 11.2 yards on punt returns and 22.6 yards on kickoff returns.

He played only two games in 2018 because of a hamstring injury.

The Raiders waived DB Juston Burris to make room on the roster.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL