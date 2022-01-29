NEW YORK (AP) — Aaryn Rai had 20 points as Dartmouth ended its seven-game road losing streak, topping Columbia 76-63 on Saturday.

Brendan Barry had 13 points for Dartmouth (5-12, 2-4 Ivy League). Dame Adelekun added 12 points. Garrison Wade had 11 points.

Liam Murphy had 17 points for the Lions (4-14, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ike Nweke added 15 points and seven rebounds. Patrick Harding had 12 points and seven rebounds.

